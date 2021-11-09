Moon to attend virtual APEC summit
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will attend a virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit later this week during which he will focus on the pandemic recovery and vaccine donations, a presidential spokesperson said Tuesday.
Leaders of the 21-nation APEC will hold the virtual summit Friday, with the region's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chains and carbon neutrality expected to be high on the agenda.
During the summit, Moon plans to emphasize South Korea's role in donating vaccines to low-income nations and restoring supply chains, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters.
On Thursday, Moon will deliver a keynote speech at the virtual APEC CEO Summit, Park said.
APEC members, including the United States and China, account for about 40 percent of the global population and some 60 percent of the world's gross domestic product.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(3rd LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Korea-China-Japan university exchange program expands to include ASEAN
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
NCT 127's third studio album becomes triple mln seller
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration ranks 20th on Billboard Hot 100
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
Navy unveils 3D rendering of envisioned light aircraft carrier
-
(2nd LD) Gov't mulls using military urea water reserve to help ease supply shortages