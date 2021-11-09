KG Dongbusteel Q3 net profit up 212.9 pct. to 72.9 bln won
All News 15:09 November 09, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- KG Dongbusteel Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 72.9 billion won (US$61.9 million), up 212.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 107.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 33.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 56 percent to 915.7 billion won.
(END)
