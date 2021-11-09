Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KG Dongbusteel Q3 net profit up 212.9 pct. to 72.9 bln won

All News 15:09 November 09, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- KG Dongbusteel Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 72.9 billion won (US$61.9 million), up 212.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 107.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 33.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 56 percent to 915.7 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!