S. Korea, U.S., Indonesia to hold workshop on ASEAN aviation security
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will host an online workshop, along with the United States and Indonesia, on aviation security for experts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this month, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The ASEAN Workshop Series on Aviation Security in the Time of COVID-19 is co-organized by South Korea's foreign ministry, the U.S. State Department and Indonesia's counter-terrorism agency to expand aviation cooperation between the three parties.
The first series of the workshop is on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the second will be held for two days next week to share expert knowledge on aviation security for joint efforts in counter-terrorism and cargo threats, the ministry said.
The seminar series are part of broader efforts to align Seoul's New Southern Policy in Southeast Asia and Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy, which was discussed during the summit of the allies in May, it noted.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
Navy unveils 3D rendering of envisioned light aircraft carrier