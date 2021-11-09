SAMYANGHOLDINGS 102,500 DN 1,000

ShinhanGroup 37,450 DN 100

DOOSAN 140,000 UP 7,500

CJ LOGISTICS 141,000 DN 2,500

Yuhan 60,300 UP 100

HITEJINRO 34,350 DN 450

ORION Holdings 16,150 UP 100

NEXENTIRE 7,580 DN 10

CHONGKUNDANG 117,500 UP 1,000

KCC 324,500 DN 14,000

SKBP 96,400 UP 400

AmoreG 49,750 UP 50

HyundaiMtr 213,000 DN 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 50,900 DN 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,800 UP 400

LX INT 26,700 DN 400

SamsungF&MIns 223,000 DN 4,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,700 UP 50

Kogas 43,600 UP 100

Hanwha 32,500 UP 50

DB HiTek 60,300 UP 1,900

CJ 97,300 UP 200

GCH Corp 28,750 DN 50

LotteChilsung 138,000 0

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,430 DN 200

POSCO 285,000 UP 500

Shinsegae 240,000 DN 2,000

Nongshim 280,500 UP 1,000

SGBC 80,700 DN 200

Hyosung 98,800 DN 700

LOTTE 33,550 DN 250

TaihanElecWire 2,240 DN 15

Hyundai M&F INS 25,450 DN 100

Daesang 23,950 UP 100

SKNetworks 5,120 DN 50

DongkukStlMill 16,750 UP 400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,450 DN 150

SK hynix 109,000 UP 1,500

Youngpoong 698,000 UP 12,000

DL 65,300 UP 200

