KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 102,500 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 37,450 DN 100
DOOSAN 140,000 UP 7,500
CJ LOGISTICS 141,000 DN 2,500
Yuhan 60,300 UP 100
HITEJINRO 34,350 DN 450
ORION Holdings 16,150 UP 100
NEXENTIRE 7,580 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 117,500 UP 1,000
KCC 324,500 DN 14,000
SKBP 96,400 UP 400
AmoreG 49,750 UP 50
HyundaiMtr 213,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,900 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,800 UP 400
LX INT 26,700 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 223,000 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,700 UP 50
Kogas 43,600 UP 100
Hanwha 32,500 UP 50
DB HiTek 60,300 UP 1,900
CJ 97,300 UP 200
GCH Corp 28,750 DN 50
LotteChilsung 138,000 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,430 DN 200
POSCO 285,000 UP 500
Shinsegae 240,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 280,500 UP 1,000
SGBC 80,700 DN 200
Hyosung 98,800 DN 700
LOTTE 33,550 DN 250
TaihanElecWire 2,240 DN 15
Hyundai M&F INS 25,450 DN 100
Daesang 23,950 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,120 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 16,750 UP 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,450 DN 150
SK hynix 109,000 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 698,000 UP 12,000
DL 65,300 UP 200
