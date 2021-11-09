KIA CORP. 87,000 DN 1,100

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,700 DN 40

LG Corp. 94,000 UP 400

POSCO CHEMICAL 144,500 DN 500

BoryungPharm 14,450 UP 150

LOTTE Fine Chem 82,800 DN 200

HYUNDAI STEEL 41,450 DN 350

KAL 30,850 DN 300

BukwangPharm 13,050 UP 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 109,000 UP 3,000

Daewoong 31,650 DN 50

SamyangFood 80,900 UP 200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,600 DN 150

CJ CheilJedang 374,500 DN 2,000

TaekwangInd 988,000 UP 9,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,060 DN 90

DB INSURANCE 58,400 DN 300

SamsungElec 70,500 DN 100

NHIS 12,950 DN 50

DongwonInd 234,500 UP 3,000

SK Discovery 48,400 UP 150

LS 60,300 DN 100

GC Corp 243,500 UP 1,500

GS E&C 41,900 DN 250

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 748,000 UP 4,000

KPIC 182,500 UP 500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,970 0

SKC 179,000 UP 7,000

GS Retail 33,100 DN 100

Ottogi 471,000 DN 2,000

IlyangPharm 29,450 UP 200

MERITZ SECU 4,720 UP 95

HtlShilla 82,700 UP 100

Hanmi Science 57,000 DN 500

SamsungElecMech 161,000 DN 3,000

Hanssem 89,000 DN 1,600

KSOE 101,000 DN 1,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,500 DN 550

OCI 121,000 UP 500

LS ELECTRIC 61,900 UP 1,900

(MORE)