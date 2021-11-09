KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KIA CORP. 87,000 DN 1,100
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,700 DN 40
LG Corp. 94,000 UP 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 144,500 DN 500
BoryungPharm 14,450 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 82,800 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,450 DN 350
KAL 30,850 DN 300
BukwangPharm 13,050 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 109,000 UP 3,000
Daewoong 31,650 DN 50
SamyangFood 80,900 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,600 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 374,500 DN 2,000
TaekwangInd 988,000 UP 9,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,060 DN 90
DB INSURANCE 58,400 DN 300
SamsungElec 70,500 DN 100
NHIS 12,950 DN 50
DongwonInd 234,500 UP 3,000
SK Discovery 48,400 UP 150
LS 60,300 DN 100
GC Corp 243,500 UP 1,500
GS E&C 41,900 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 748,000 UP 4,000
KPIC 182,500 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,970 0
SKC 179,000 UP 7,000
GS Retail 33,100 DN 100
Ottogi 471,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 29,450 UP 200
MERITZ SECU 4,720 UP 95
HtlShilla 82,700 UP 100
Hanmi Science 57,000 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 161,000 DN 3,000
Hanssem 89,000 DN 1,600
KSOE 101,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,500 DN 550
OCI 121,000 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 61,900 UP 1,900
(MORE)
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
Navy unveils 3D rendering of envisioned light aircraft carrier