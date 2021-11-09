F&F Holdings 45,600 DN 50

KorZinc 501,000 UP 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,950 DN 30

HyundaiMipoDock 74,700 DN 700

IS DONGSEO 45,000 0

S-Oil 100,000 DN 1,000

KumhoPetrochem 169,000 0

Mobis 248,500 DN 3,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,550 UP 100

S-1 83,200 DN 900

ZINUS 81,200 DN 2,400

LG Innotek 213,500 DN 3,000

Hanchem 342,000 UP 5,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 217,000 UP 500

HMM 26,700 DN 200

HYUNDAI WIA 78,200 DN 1,400

DWS 50,700 UP 850

KEPCO 23,400 DN 350

Asiana Airlines 22,650 UP 300

COWAY 80,900 UP 100

LOTTE SHOPPING 104,000 DN 1,500

IBK 11,150 0

Handsome 42,000 DN 1,100

DONGSUH 34,200 DN 50

SamsungSecu 48,100 UP 800

KG DONGBU STL 11,450 UP 250

SKTelecom 309,500 0

SNT MOTIV 50,500 DN 200

HyundaiElev 47,750 UP 250

SAMSUNG SDS 157,000 DN 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 30,100 UP 50

KUMHOTIRE 5,460 DN 50

Hanon Systems 14,400 DN 300

SK 241,500 DN 3,500

ShinpoongPharm 46,100 DN 350

SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 DN 50

SamsungEng 23,600 DN 200

KT 30,950 UP 350

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL168000 DN1500

LOTTE TOUR 20,000 UP 350

(MORE)