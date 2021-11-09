KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
F&F Holdings 45,600 DN 50
KorZinc 501,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,950 DN 30
HyundaiMipoDock 74,700 DN 700
IS DONGSEO 45,000 0
S-Oil 100,000 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 169,000 0
Mobis 248,500 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,550 UP 100
S-1 83,200 DN 900
ZINUS 81,200 DN 2,400
LG Innotek 213,500 DN 3,000
Hanchem 342,000 UP 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 217,000 UP 500
HMM 26,700 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 78,200 DN 1,400
DWS 50,700 UP 850
KEPCO 23,400 DN 350
Asiana Airlines 22,650 UP 300
COWAY 80,900 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 104,000 DN 1,500
IBK 11,150 0
Handsome 42,000 DN 1,100
DONGSUH 34,200 DN 50
SamsungSecu 48,100 UP 800
KG DONGBU STL 11,450 UP 250
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 50,500 DN 200
HyundaiElev 47,750 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDS 157,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,100 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 5,460 DN 50
Hanon Systems 14,400 DN 300
SK 241,500 DN 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 46,100 DN 350
SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 DN 50
SamsungEng 23,600 DN 200
KT 30,950 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL168000 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 20,000 UP 350
(MORE)
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
Navy unveils 3D rendering of envisioned light aircraft carrier