KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Uplus 14,350 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,700 DN 400
KT&G 86,200 DN 400
DHICO 26,400 DN 150
Doosanfc 56,200 UP 2,200
LG Display 20,500 UP 150
Kangwonland 26,950 DN 150
NAVER 417,500 UP 9,500
CheilWorldwide 23,150 0
SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 0
Kakao 125,500 UP 500
NCsoft 627,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 769,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 5,680 DN 180
KIWOOM 110,500 UP 3,000
DSME 24,550 0
HDSINFRA 8,330 UP 260
DWEC 6,140 0
DongwonF&B 203,000 0
KEPCO KPS 44,000 UP 150
LGH&H 1,219,000 DN 6,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 68,400 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,400 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 123,000 UP 500
Celltrion 205,500 UP 8,500
Huchems 24,650 DN 750
DAEWOONG PHARM 140,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,400 UP 600
KIH 87,400 UP 100
LOTTE Himart 26,850 DN 400
GS 44,050 UP 1,100
CJ CGV 30,000 DN 300
LIG Nex1 49,100 UP 1,600
Fila Holdings 38,450 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 159,000 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,200 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 3,355 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 186,500 0
FOOSUNG 21,350 UP 700
SK Innovation 232,500 DN 1,500
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
Navy unveils 3D rendering of envisioned light aircraft carrier