KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 32,500 UP 200
KBFinancialGroup 55,800 UP 500
Hansae 25,200 DN 50
LX HAUSYS 69,200 DN 200
Youngone Corp 45,350 UP 150
CSWIND 64,600 UP 500
GKL 16,250 DN 50
KOLON IND 82,200 DN 1,100
HanmiPharm 278,000 0
BNK Financial Group 8,490 DN 100
emart 164,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY429 00 UP800
KOLMAR KOREA 44,200 DN 100
HANJINKAL 58,800 UP 1,800
DoubleUGames 69,400 UP 2,700
CUCKOO 20,150 UP 150
COSMAX 122,000 DN 500
MANDO 64,200 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 826,000 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 59,400 UP 1,500
Doosan Bobcat 44,250 UP 3,400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,700 UP 50
Netmarble 131,500 UP 6,500
KRAFTON 465,500 UP 24,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S61400 0
ORION 114,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,100 UP 100
BGF Retail 167,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 158,500 DN 10,500
HDC-OP 24,300 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 553,000 DN 18,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 640,000 DN 28,000
SKBS 222,000 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,250 DN 100
KakaoBank 57,000 UP 1,400
HYBE 389,000 DN 3,500
SK ie technology 151,000 DN 7,500
DL E&C 132,500 DN 500
LX HOLDINGS 8,860 DN 60
KEPCO E&C 95,200 UP 4,900
(END)
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
Navy unveils 3D rendering of envisioned light aircraft carrier