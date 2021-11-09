Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Grand Korea Leisure remains in red in Q3

All News 15:57 November 09, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 23.4 billion won (US$19.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 31 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 31 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 27.3 percent to 25.3 billion won.
