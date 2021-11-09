Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kiwoom Securities Q3 net profit down 11.4 pct. to 233.5 bln won

All News 16:37 November 09, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Kiwoom Securities Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 233.5 billion won (US$198.4 million), down 11.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 320.9 billion won, down 9.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 11.2 percent to 1.3 trillion won.
