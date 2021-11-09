Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to produce urea solution with urea secured through crackdowns
SEOUL -- South Korea said Tuesday it has identified thousands of tons of urea held by local importers and plans to use them to produce urea water solution, a key fluid used in diesel vehicles to cut emissions, amid its supply shortage.
Special inspection teams began crackdowns on hoarding of urea or its solution Monday and found local importers to have held a combined 3,000 tons of urea, according to the government.
------------------
China says it is in talks with S. Korea over urea water solution
SEOUL/BEIJING -- China has been proactively consulting with South Korea to help ease its supply shortage of urea water solution needed in diesel vehicles, Beijing's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
South Korea has been grappling with a shortage of urea water solution in recent weeks as Beijing last month tightened exports of urea and other raw materials amid a coal supply shortage. Coal is the main feedstock for urea.
------------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new frigate named after warship torpedoed by N. Korea in 2010
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday held a ceremony launching a new frigate named after a warship torpedoed by North Korea in 2010, the Navy and state arms procurement agency said.
The ceremony for the 2,800-ton frigate, Cheonan, took place at the shipyard of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. in Ulsan, some 410 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as the Navy still has potent memories of the North's deadly attack.
------------------
Nearly half of new COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks were breakthrough infections
SEOUL -- Nearly half of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea over the past two weeks were breakthrough infections, health authorities said Tuesday.
There were 8,336 breakthrough cases out of 17,325 new COVID-19 patients, or 48.1 percent, between Oct. 17 and Oct. 30, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. Breakthrough infections are those who test positive even after receiving the full-dose vaccine regimen.
------------------
Ruling party pushes to provide universal relief handouts in Jan.
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Tuesday it will try to provide COVID-19 relief handouts to all people in January after earmarking the money in the next year's national budget despite opposition from the government and its rival party.
The DP plans to use this year's excess tax revenue to fund its universal relief grant scheme. If the government does not issue additional state bonds, the party believes 200,000-250,000 won (US$170-$210) can be given to each person.
------------------
Seoul monitoring signs of N. Korea's border reopening amid reports of train operation
SEOUL -- South Korea is closely monitoring signs of North Korea's reopening of its border long closed due to the coronavirus, a unification ministry official said Tuesday, amid reports a train in operation was spotted in the region bordering China.
Local media broadcast footage of a train crossing the bridge over the Amnok River connecting Sinuiju in North Korea to the Chinese port city of Dandong on Monday, saying it appears to be a test operation ahead of an imminent border reopening.
------------------
Labor ministry recognizes bullying case at Coupang, rebutting company's internal probe: union
SEOUL -- The labor ministry has recognized that a workplace bullying incident occurred within e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. early this year, refuting a finding reached by the company through an internal probe, the company's union said Tuesday.
In response to a petition filed by a Coupang logistics center worker, the ministry's branch office in northern Incheon, west of Seoul, concluded a supervisor's reprimanding of a worker's job performance in connection with union activities constitutes workplace bullying, the union said.
------------------
Bill to allow singles to be eligible for full adoptions announced
SEOUL -- The justice ministry announced Tuesday it has come up with a law revision to allow capable singles to become eligible for full adoptions.
The ministry said it plans to submit the bill to revise the current civil law to allow singles 25 and older capable of supporting the well-being of an adoptee to become eligible for full adoptions.
