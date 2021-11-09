Cargo truckers vow general strikes amid urea water-related logistics crisis
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Unionized truck drivers affiliated with the mighty Korean Public Service and Transport Workers' Union (KPTU) threatened Tuesday to stage a general strike late this month over rising transport costs, which have been aggravated by the nationwide shortage of urea water solution.
The Cargo Truckers Solidarity (CTS) said that its members will launch their first general strike in late November and the second general strike in December to demand a full expansion of the "Safe Trucking Freight Rates System," which is intended to prevent dangerous driving and guarantee minimum freight rates for truck drivers.
The safe freight rates system was introduced in 2018 and is scheduled to expire next year due to a sunset clause.
Separately from the strike threat, the CTS launched a sit-in in front of the National Assembly on Monday to demand the full expansion of the safe freight rates system and the abolition of the relevant sunset system.
The CTS did not disclose its specific strike dates, saying they will be linked to parliament's debate on the pending issues.
The truckers' union said that their collective actions have been needed more as the rising costs of urea water solution, a key material used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions, have been passed on to truck drivers.
Industry watchers express concern about the possible strikes by truck drivers, as they may coincide with a lingering crisis in the logistics sector amid the prolonged urea water shortage.
In solidarity with the CTS, meanwhile, the Korean Railway Workers' Union said it will refuse to work overtime and on holidays from Nov. 19 and launch a work-to rule struggle on Nov. 25.
The KPTU also said that it will hold a rally in downtown Seoul on Nov. 27, drawing about 20,000 people, or 10 percent of its members.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
Navy unveils 3D rendering of envisioned light aircraft carrier
-
With half-year in office remaining, Moon vows to complete return to normal life
-
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team