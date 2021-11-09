Chorokbaem Media to raise 75 bln won via stock sale
All News 18:52 November 09, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Chorokbaem Media Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 75 billion won (US$63.7 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 26.74 million common shares at a price of 2,804 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
