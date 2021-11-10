S. Korea vows role global vaccination campaign during APEC meeting
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has vowed to play a role in achieving the global goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the world's population against COVID-19 by the middle of next year in a move to ensure a sustainable economic recovery, the trade and foreign ministries said Wednesday.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong made the pledge during the ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation via videoconferencing, which took place Monday and Tuesday, and brought together foreign and trade ministers of 21 member states.
"Minister Chung stressed that the expansion of vaccination programs is key to a regional economic recovery, as well as the reopening of borders and the restoration of supply chains," the ministries said in a joint release.
Chung also expressed Seoul's will to join global efforts to provide vaccines to other nations to help achieve the 70 percent milestone, a goal adopted during a meeting of the Group of 20 leaders in October.
A key agenda item at the APEC meeting was how to better respond to the pandemic.
Wrapping up the two-day talks, the 21 member nations issued a joint statement calling for collective policy commitments "to ensure a resilient and sustainable long-term recovery."
"We will accelerate our efforts to expand vaccine manufacturing and supply, to support global vaccine sharing efforts, and to encourage the voluntary transfer of vaccine production technologies on mutually agreed terms," the statement read.
The participants also vowed to work harder to find ways of facilitating safe cross-border travel, and to advance economic integration in the region by supporting efforts for more free trade deals.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
Hyundai Heavy Industries wins 636.3 bln won order for Aegis destroyer
-
Navy unveils 3D rendering of envisioned light aircraft carrier
-
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
With half-year in office remaining, Moon vows to complete return to normal life
-
China says it is in talks with S. Korea over urea water solution