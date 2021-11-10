Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Nearly 4,000 import ingredients found to be reliant on specific single nations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Populist cash-handout campaign pledges out of control in presidential race (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul held 1st urea water-related gov't meeting 3 weeks after China's tightening of exports (Donga llbo)
-- Ruling party decides to push for universal pandemic handouts in Jan. (Seoul Shinmun)
-- State-led or market-driven? Administrative principles of Lee, Yoon show stark contrast (Segye Times)
-- Number of probes, audits targeting Yoon tallied at 12 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party pushes to provide universal relief handouts in Jan. (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party pledges to allow deferring of tax payments and offer universal virus handouts (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party to push ahead with universal handouts as proposed by Lee (Hankook Ilbo )
-- 340 trillion-won global infrastructure market set to open up following pandemic (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to review affects on nearby cultural heritages when reviewing approvals of land development projects (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- DP pushes for additional handouts before election (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- What's behind the emergence of Kim Jong-un-ism? (Korea Herald)
-- 'U.S. waits for next South Korean gov't to discuss China' (Korea Times)
(END)

