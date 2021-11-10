(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 10)

Such passive reactions are in stark contrast to 2019, when Japan enforced export restrictions on materials for semiconductors. At that time, the Moon administration vehemently protested Tokyo's measures, sourced replacements from other countries, and encouraged local companies to develop such materials on their own. This time, the government only started to respond after affirming a number of problems from a lack of DEF just as it did after the outbreak of Covid-19 in February 2020. (At that time, the government brushed off the scarcity of face masks and its slowness to purchase vaccines.) The Blue House says civil servants are moving slowly as Moon's presidential term nears an end. That does not make sense. Isn't the Blue House trying to hide behind them after taking credit for any achievements?