Job growth extended for 8th month in Oct. despite spike in virus cases
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported job additions for the eighth straight month in October in the latest sign that the country's job recovery has continued despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people reached 27.74 million last month, 652,000 more than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The reading was lower than an on-year increase of 671,000 in September when South Korea reported the largest job additions in more than seven years.
But the country has reported job growth since March as Asia's fourth-largest economy is recovering from the pandemic. It also added more than 600,000 jobs for the second consecutive month in October.
The country's jobless rate fell 0.9 percentage point on-year to 2.8 percent last month.
