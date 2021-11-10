Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 10, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/01 Cloudy 30
Incheon 08/04 Sleet 60
Suwon 08/02 Rain 60
Cheongju 08/05 Rain 60
Daejeon 09/05 Rain 60
Chuncheon 07/00 Sleet 30
Gangneung 10/04 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 10/06 Rain 60
Gwangju 11/07 Rain 60
Jeju 15/11 Rain 60
Daegu 11/05 Rain 60
Busan 14/07 Sunny 10
(END)
