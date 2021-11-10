Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 10, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/01 Cloudy 30

Incheon 08/04 Sleet 60

Suwon 08/02 Rain 60

Cheongju 08/05 Rain 60

Daejeon 09/05 Rain 60

Chuncheon 07/00 Sleet 30

Gangneung 10/04 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 10/06 Rain 60

Gwangju 11/07 Rain 60

Jeju 15/11 Rain 60

Daegu 11/05 Rain 60

Busan 14/07 Sunny 10

(END)

