SK Telecom Q3 net profit up 88 pct. to 736.5 bln won

All News 10:47 November 10, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 736.5 billion won (US$623.3 million), up 88 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 400 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 358 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 5 percent to 4.96 trillion won.

The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
