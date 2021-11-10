The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 10, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.91 0.90
2-M 1.02 1.01
3-M 1.15 1.15
6-M 1.40 1.40
12-M 1.70 1.73
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
Hyundai Heavy Industries wins 636.3 bln won order for Aegis destroyer
-
Navy unveils 3D rendering of envisioned light aircraft carrier
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
China says it is in talks with S. Korea over urea water solution
-
With half-year in office remaining, Moon vows to complete return to normal life