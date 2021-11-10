Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) China confirms plan for export process of 18,700 tons of urea to S. Korea: Seoul ministry
SEOUL -- China has confirmed it will go ahead with inspection processes on 18,700 tons of urea used in automobiles before exporting it to South Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday, a move expected to ease the supply crunch of the diesel exhaust fluid over the coming weeks. Beijing has notified Seoul of the decision to proceed with the pre-shipment inspections on urea under existing contracts with local firms, the ministry said in a statement.
New infections bounce back to above 2,400 amid eased virus curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back to above 2,400 for the first time in six days Wednesday amid growing concerns over a resurgence of infections as the country began its "living with COVID-19" scheme last week.
The country reported 2,425 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 385,831, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. Wednesday's tally marked a sharp hike from 1,715 reported a day earlier.
Lee says he is open to independent counsel probe into Seongnam development scandal
SEOUL -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Wednesday he is open to an independent counsel investigation into a massive corruption scandal implicating one of his former aides.
Lee of the ruling Democratic Party has previously rejected the main opposition People Power Party's calls for a special counsel probe into allegations that the former aide colluded with a private investor to reap astronomical profits from an apartment development project undertaken in Seongnam, south of Seoul, in 2015, when Lee was the city's mayor.
Yoon to visit Gwangju to apologize for defending ex-President Chun
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl was set to visit the liberal stronghold of Gwangju on Wednesday to apologize for remarks seen as praising a former authoritarian president accused of bloodily quelling a democracy uprising in the southwestern city.
The two-day visit to Gwangju, 329 kilometers south of Seoul, comes about three weeks after Yoon raised the ire of voters there by claiming many people believe former President Chun Doo-hwan did well in politics, except for his bloody crackdown on democracy activists in Gwangju in 1980 and his seizing power through a coup the previous year.
Top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy due in Seoul for talks on alliance, economic ties
SEOUL -- The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia was set to arrive in Seoul on Wednesday as part of his first Asia trip since taking office in September, officials said, with North Korea, the bilateral alliance and economic cooperation likely to top the agenda in discussions with Seoul officials.
Daniel Kritenbrink, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, will fly to Seoul later in the day, after wrapping up a four-day trip to Japan, the first leg of his six-day trip.
(LEAD) Job growth extended to 8th month in Oct. amid economic recovery
SEOUL -- South Korea reported job additions for the eighth straight month in October in the latest sign the country's economic recovery has continued despite the fourth wave of the pandemic, data showed Wednesday. The number of employed people reached 27.74 million last month, 652,000 more than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
'Squid Game' director confirms plan for season 2
SEOUL -- Netflix's runaway hit "Squid Game" will be back for a second season, its writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk has said in a media interview.
"There's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season, so I almost feel like you leave us no choice, but I will say there will indeed be a second season," Hwang said in an interview with the Associated Press at an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday (U.S. time).
S. Korea to host UAE in World Cup qualifier sans key veterans
SEOUL -- South Korea will try to soldier on without important veterans as the final stage of their World Cup qualifying round reaches its midway point this week.
Coached by Paulo Bento, the 35th-ranked South Korea will take on No. 71 UAE at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, at 8 p.m. Thursday.
