HMM Q3 net income up 9239.8 pct. to 2.29 tln won

All News 14:06 November 10, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- HMM Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 2.29 trillion won (US$1.9 billion), up 9239.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 2.27 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 277.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 133.7 percent to 4.01 trillion won.
