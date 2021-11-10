Singer-actor Kim Jun-su sets up his own agency
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Singer-actor Kim Jun-su of K-pop trio JYJ has established his own management agency, it said Wednesday.
Palmtree Island said the company was set up by Kim, together with his longtime friend and manager, and is named after his favorite plant.
The announcement came one day after C-Jes Entertainment, his former agency, said Kim will leave the agency with the expiration of his management contract.
Debuting as a member of TVXQ in 2004, Kim first signed a contract with C-Jes in 2010 to work as a member of the three-member group JYJ. He began his new career as a musical actor the same year.
