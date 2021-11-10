Trade minister seeks U.S. support for Korean firms during talks with senator
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met with a visiting U.S. senator and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in various industry sectors and seek support for Korean firms in the U.S. market, Seoul's trade ministry said.
During the talks with Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) from Georgia in Seoul, Yeo stressed the importance of the U.S. state as a hub for solar power and electric car battery suppliers, and asked for the U.S. support and attention to Korean companies operating in the state, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
He also voiced hope the two countries can work closer together in such new industry fields as data and artificial intelligence (AI), it added.
Georgia is home to factories and other facilities of about 115 South Korean companies, including SK Innovation Co. and Kia Corp.
Ossoff played a role in a 2 trillion-won (US$1.8 billion) settlement between SK Innovation and LG Energy Solution Ltd. earlier this year to end a two-year legal battle over their electric vehicle battery businesses in the United States, according to the ministry.
In his recent tweet, the senator said he visited South Korea to "strengthen the love, friendship and alliance between Koreans and Americans."
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
Hyundai Heavy Industries wins 636.3 bln won order for Aegis destroyer
-
New infections bounce back to above 2,400 amid eased virus curbs
-
Navy unveils 3D rendering of envisioned light aircraft carrier
-
China says it is in talks with S. Korea over urea water solution