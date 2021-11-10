Orion Q3 net income down 0.1 pct. to 76.9 bln won
All News 14:31 November 10, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Orion Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 76.9 billion won (US$65.1 million), down 0.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 5.9 percent on-year to 114.2 billion won. Revenue increased 4.7 percent to 625.3 billion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
