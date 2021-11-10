S. Korea, Colombia agree to expand bilateral ties, regional cooperation
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Colombia agreed during foreign ministerial talks Wednesday to bolster bilateral cooperation in areas of healthcare, digital transition and climate change to overcome the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with his Colombian counterpart, Marta Lucía Ramírez, to discuss ways to strengthen ties in various areas, following the summit between the two nations in August.
Ramirez was in Seoul to attend the Korea-Pacific Alliance Green Economy Forum held earlier in the day, which was attended by three other Pacific Alliance members, including Chile, Peru and Mexico.
Ramirez, who doubles as Colombia's vice president, vowed support for South Korea's bid to become an associate member of the four-nation alliance, they said.
The two sides also agreed to further deepen their "strategic partnership," as the two nations mark the 60th anniversary of forging diplomatic relations next year.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
Hyundai Heavy Industries wins 636.3 bln won order for Aegis destroyer
-
China says it is in talks with S. Korea over urea water solution
-
New infections bounce back to above 2,400 amid eased virus curbs
-
Navy unveils 3D rendering of envisioned light aircraft carrier