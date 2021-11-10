(LEAD) Nat'l football coach unfazed by lack of training time before World Cup qualifiers

"We tried to involve him as much as possible in our way of playing and our style, and give him the tools to understand how we play," Bento said of his first full session with Kim. "But of course, it's not easy for him to understand everything in one or two training sessions. We know him. We've followed him for a long time. He's a player with good technical skills, has good movements inside the box and between lines, and we'll see how he can help us."