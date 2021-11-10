Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Vice FM requests Uganda's support for Seoul's ILO top job bid

All News 16:37 November 10, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice foreign minister asked Uganda to support Seoul's candidacy for the top post at the International Labour Organization (ILO), as he visited the African country, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Choi Jong-moon, second vice minister of foreign affairs, made the request during a meeting with Okello Oryem, Uganda's minister of state for foreign affairs, earlier this week, according to the ministry

Former South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is running for the next director-general post at the ILO, with the election slated for March next year.

The two sides also discussed the regional security situation and ways to expand bilateral cooperation, the ministry said. Choi is on a weeklong tour of three African nations -- Uganda, Rwanda and Cameroon.

Choi Jong-moon (L), second vice minister of foreign affairs, and Okello Oryem, Uganda's minister of state for foreign affairs, pose for a photo during a meeting in the African country earlier this week, in this photo released by Seoul's foreign ministry on Nov. 10, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

