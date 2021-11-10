KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daewoong 30,800 DN 850
SamyangFood 79,600 DN 1,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,050 DN 550
CJ CheilJedang 366,000 DN 8,500
SSANGYONGCNE 7,980 DN 80
TaekwangInd 957,000 DN 31,000
KAL 30,450 DN 400
BukwangPharm 12,800 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 103,500 DN 5,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,600 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 2,180 DN 60
Hyundai M&F INS 25,250 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 223,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,300 DN 400
Kogas 43,200 DN 400
Hanwha 31,750 DN 750
DB HiTek 59,600 DN 700
CJ 96,000 DN 1,300
LX INT 26,050 DN 650
DongkukStlMill 16,000 DN 750
POSCO CHEMICAL 140,000 DN 4,500
BoryungPharm 14,050 DN 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 78,800 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,300 DN 1,150
LG Corp. 91,200 DN 2,800
Shinsegae 240,000 0
Nongshim 278,000 DN 2,500
SGBC 78,700 DN 2,000
Hyosung 97,000 DN 1,800
LOTTE 33,050 DN 500
GCH Corp 28,150 DN 600
LotteChilsung 135,500 DN 2,500
HyundaiMtr 208,500 DN 4,500
AmoreG 48,400 DN 1,350
NEXENTIRE 7,360 DN 220
CHONGKUNDANG 114,000 DN 3,500
KCC 310,500 DN 14,000
SKBP 96,300 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,140 UP 20
Daesang 23,700 DN 250
