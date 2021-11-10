KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ORION Holdings 15,850 DN 300
HyundaiEng&Const 50,000 DN 900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,950 DN 850
SK hynix 108,500 DN 500
Yuhan 59,500 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 138,500 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 680,000 DN 18,000
DOOSAN 135,000 DN 5,000
DL 64,200 DN 1,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,050 DN 400
KIA CORP. 85,500 DN 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 99,100 DN 3,400
ShinhanGroup 37,450 0
HITEJINRO 33,900 DN 450
COSMAX 110,000 DN 12,000
GS Retail 32,600 DN 500
Ottogi 460,500 DN 10,500
IlyangPharm 29,000 DN 450
KPIC 177,000 DN 5,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,820 DN 150
SKC 174,500 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,400 DN 30
POSCO 274,000 DN 11,000
DB INSURANCE 57,900 DN 500
SamsungElec 70,200 DN 300
NHIS 12,900 DN 50
DongwonInd 231,500 DN 3,000
SK Discovery 47,950 DN 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 748,000 0
LS 58,600 DN 1,700
GC Corp 242,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 41,150 DN 750
MERITZ SECU 4,595 DN 125
F&F Holdings 43,000 DN 2,600
HtlShilla 81,000 DN 1,700
Hanmi Science 56,600 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 159,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 83,500 DN 5,500
KSOE 99,100 DN 1,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,300 DN 1,200
