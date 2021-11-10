KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 115,500 DN 5,500
LS ELECTRIC 60,500 DN 1,400
KorZinc 490,500 DN 10,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,850 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 73,500 DN 1,200
IS DONGSEO 44,600 DN 400
LG Innotek 217,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 210,000 DN 7,000
HMM 26,700 0
HYUNDAI WIA 77,200 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 162,000 DN 7,000
S-Oil 97,600 DN 2,400
Mobis 245,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,900 DN 1,650
S-1 82,700 DN 500
ZINUS 79,200 DN 2,000
Hanchem 334,500 DN 7,500
DWS 49,400 DN 1,300
KEPCO 23,200 DN 200
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 49,750 DN 750
HyundaiElev 46,850 DN 900
SamsungSecu 47,850 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDS 154,000 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 29,350 DN 750
KUMHOTIRE 5,380 DN 80
Hanon Systems 14,050 DN 350
SK 235,500 DN 6,000
ShinpoongPharm 46,800 UP 700
Handsome 41,650 DN 350
Asiana Airlines 21,950 DN 700
COWAY 78,900 DN 2,000
KG DONGBU STL 11,000 DN 450
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,000 DN 2,000
DONGSUH 33,700 DN 500
IBK 11,050 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,400 DN 300
KT&G 85,300 DN 900
DHICO 25,700 DN 700
Doosanfc 54,900 DN 1,300
