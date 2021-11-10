KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Display 20,100 DN 400
Kangwonland 26,700 DN 250
NAVER 414,500 DN 3,000
Kakao 124,000 DN 1,500
NCsoft 605,000 DN 22,000
KIWOOM 106,500 DN 4,000
DSME 23,850 DN 700
HDSINFRA 8,150 DN 180
DWEC 6,020 DN 120
DongwonF&B 198,500 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 43,300 DN 700
PanOcean 5,640 DN 40
LGH&H 1,191,000 DN 28,000
LGCHEM 739,000 DN 30,000
SamsungEng 22,600 DN 1,000
LOTTE TOUR 19,500 DN 500
KEPCO E&C 96,400 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG C&T 114,000 DN 2,000
CheilWorldwide 22,900 DN 250
KT 31,000 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL154500 DN13500
LG Uplus 14,250 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 33,950 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,500 DN 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,750 DN 650
LGELECTRONICS 119,500 DN 3,500
Celltrion 214,000 UP 8,500
Huchems 23,500 DN 1,150
DAEWOONG PHARM 137,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,200 DN 1,200
KIH 86,100 DN 1,300
LOTTE Himart 26,250 DN 600
GS 43,350 DN 700
CJ CGV 29,100 DN 900
LIG Nex1 48,700 DN 400
Fila Holdings 37,300 DN 1,150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,750 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 3,300 DN 55
AMOREPACIFIC 180,000 DN 6,500
(MORE)
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
Hyundai Heavy Industries wins 636.3 bln won order for Aegis destroyer
-
China says it is in talks with S. Korea over urea water solution
-
New infections bounce back to above 2,400 amid eased virus curbs
-
Navy unveils 3D rendering of envisioned light aircraft carrier