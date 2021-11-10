KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
FOOSUNG 20,700 DN 650
SK Innovation 224,500 DN 8,000
POONGSAN 31,850 DN 650
KBFinancialGroup 55,800 0
Hansae 24,900 DN 300
LX HAUSYS 67,000 DN 2,200
Youngone Corp 44,550 DN 800
CSWIND 62,700 DN 1,900
GKL 15,850 DN 400
KOLON IND 78,700 DN 3,500
HanmiPharm 270,500 DN 7,500
BNK Financial Group 8,490 0
emart 161,000 DN 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY425 00 DN400
KOLMAR KOREA 42,750 DN 1,450
HANJINKAL 58,400 DN 400
DoubleUGames 68,600 DN 800
CUCKOO 19,850 DN 300
MANDO 62,600 DN 1,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 820,000 DN 6,000
INNOCEAN 58,900 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 44,900 UP 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,950 UP 250
Netmarble 131,000 DN 500
KRAFTON 484,500 UP 19,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S60300 DN1100
ORION 112,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,350 DN 750
BGF Retail 167,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 151,500 DN 7,000
HDC-OP 23,700 DN 600
HYOSUNG TNC 542,000 DN 11,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 617,000 DN 23,000
SKBS 221,500 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,200 DN 50
KakaoBank 58,600 UP 1,600
HYBE 385,000 DN 4,000
SK ie technology 161,000 UP 10,000
DL E&C 129,500 DN 3,000
LX HOLDINGS 8,680 DN 180
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
Hyundai Heavy Industries wins 636.3 bln won order for Aegis destroyer
China says it is in talks with S. Korea over urea water solution
New infections bounce back to above 2,400 amid eased virus curbs
Navy unveils 3D rendering of envisioned light aircraft carrier