Netmarble Q3 net income down 61.4 pct. to 35.7 bln won
All News 15:42 November 10, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 35.7 billion won (US$30.2 million), down 61.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 26.6 billion won, down 69.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 5.5 percent to 607 billion won.
The operating profit was 58.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
Hyundai Heavy Industries wins 636.3 bln won order for Aegis destroyer
-
China says it is in talks with S. Korea over urea water solution
-
New infections bounce back to above 2,400 amid eased virus curbs
-
Navy unveils 3D rendering of envisioned light aircraft carrier