Celltrion Q3 net income down 20.1 pct. to 140.4 bln won
All News 15:59 November 10, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 140.4 billion won (US$118.9 million), down 20.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 164 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 245.3 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 26.9 percent to 401 billion won.
The operating profit was 6.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
Hyundai Heavy Industries wins 636.3 bln won order for Aegis destroyer
-
China says it is in talks with S. Korea over urea water solution
-
New infections bounce back to above 2,400 amid eased virus curbs
-
Navy unveils 3D rendering of envisioned light aircraft carrier