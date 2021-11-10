S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 10, 2021
All News 16:31 November 10, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.320 1.332 -1.2
2-year TB 1.710 1.717 -0.7
3-year TB 1.877 1.865 +1.2
10-year TB 2.309 2.293 +1.6
2-year MSB 1.742 1.728 +1.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.417 2.403 +1.4
91-day CD None None None
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
Hyundai Heavy Industries wins 636.3 bln won order for Aegis destroyer
-
China says it is in talks with S. Korea over urea water solution
-
New infections bounce back to above 2,400 amid eased virus curbs
-
Navy unveils 3D rendering of envisioned light aircraft carrier