Kobiolabs to raise 33.5 bln won via stock sale
All News 18:04 November 10, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Kobiolabs Inc.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 33.5 billion won (US$28.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.53 million preferred shares at a price of 21,750 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
