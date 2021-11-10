Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kobiolabs to raise 33.5 bln won via stock sale

All News 18:04 November 10, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Kobiolabs Inc.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 33.5 billion won (US$28.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.53 million preferred shares at a price of 21,750 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
