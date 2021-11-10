S. Korea to focus on diplomatic efforts to secure urea water solution amid supply shortage
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Top national security officials on Wednesday vowed to make utmost efforts to secure urea water solution amid a dire shortage of the key material used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions.
During a regular meeting of the presidential National Security Council (NSC), council members discussed plans to stabilize the supply of urea water solution and they agreed to focus on diplomatic efforts to secure the material from foreign nations, the presidential office said in a statement.
South Korea has been grappling with a shortage of urea solution and its surging prices in recent weeks, as China tightened exports of urea in October amid a power crisis caused by a coal supply shortage.
Earlier in the day, Seoul's foreign ministry said that China has confirmed it will go ahead with inspection processes on 18,700 tons of urea before exporting it to South Korea.
During the meeting, the NSC members also discussed the security situation of North Korea and the region and vowed to step up diplomatic efforts to swiftly resume talks with the North, according to the statement.
