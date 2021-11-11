Gov't to place emergency controls, cut tariffs on urea solution: PM
All News 07:45 November 11, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will cut tariffs and place emergency controls on the production and provision of urea solution, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Thursday, to ease the ongoing supply crunch of the material used to reduce emissions in diesel vehicles.
The Cabinet will approve a government notice that allows public authorities to control urea solution makers' production, shipments and sales at its extraordinary meeting later in the day.
Under the measure, vendors must report their imports, sales, prices and inventories of urea solution to the government.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
New infections bounce back to above 2,400 amid eased virus curbs
-
Hyundai Heavy Industries wins 636.3 bln won order for Aegis destroyer
-
Actress Song Hye-kyo returns with new TV romance
-
China confirms plan for export process of 18,700 tons of urea for S. Korea: Seoul ministry