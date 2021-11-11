NCSOFT Q3 net profit down 34.8 pct. to 99.5 bln won
All News 07:57 November 11, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- NCSOFT Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 99.5 billion won (US$84.3 million), down 34.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 96.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 217.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 14.4 percent to 500.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 23.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
