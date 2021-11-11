YouTube content of 'Squid Game' outnumbers 'Game of Thrones'
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean phenomenon "Squid Game" has outnumbered the longtime TV powerhouse "Game of Thrones" in terms of combined YouTube views of its derivative video content, a U.S. media outlet has reported.
A total of 129,000 videos of the survival drama, including official trailers, fan-made reaction clips and video games, have earned a total of 17 billion views on the platform since the show's release on Sept. 17, Variety said Wednesday (U.S. time), citing a report by content analytics firm Vobile.
Those "Squid Game" YouTube videos had a combined 533 million engagements -- likes, dislikes and comments -- over the nearly eight-week period.
In comparison, the American fantasy drama series "Game of Thrones," which premiered in 2011 on HBO, posted a combined 16.9 billion views from 420,000 uploaded YouTube videos, with an estimated 233 million engagements, according to the report.
Variety said HBO's juggernaut "Game of Thrones" is crushed by "Squid Game," which "saturates global culture and streaming charts, and YouTube is no exception."
Since its release, "Squid Game" has become a global sensation and Netflix's most-viewed original series of all time, with more than 140 million households viewing the show in its first four weeks.
Director-writer Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed Tuesday that he will work on the second season of the show to meet global demand.
"Squid Game" features a mysterious competition where hundreds of people desperately play kids' games at the risk of their lives with hopes of winning 45.6 billion won (US$38.5 million) in prize money.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
New infections bounce back to above 2,400 amid eased virus curbs
-
Hyundai Heavy Industries wins 636.3 bln won order for Aegis destroyer
-
Actress Song Hye-kyo returns with new TV romance
-
China confirms plan for export process of 18,700 tons of urea for S. Korea: Seoul ministry