Samsung Life Insurance Q3 net profit down 54 pct. to 159.1 bln won

All News 08:47 November 11, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Life Insurance Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 159.1 billion won (US$134.7 million), down 54 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 133.7 billion won, down 64.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 12.9 percent to 9.09 trillion won.
