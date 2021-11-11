Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 11, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/00 Cloudy 40

Incheon 10/04 Rain 60

Suwon 10/01 Cloudy 40

Cheongju 11/04 Sunny 60

Daejeon 12/03 Rain 60

Chuncheon 09/-2 Sunny 30

Gangneung 12/04 Sunny 0

Jeonju 11/06 Rain 60

Gwangju 12/07 Rain 60

Jeju 16/12 Rain 60

Daegu 12/06 Sunny 60

Busan 14/08 Cloudy 20

