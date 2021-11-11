Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 11, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/00 Cloudy 40
Incheon 10/04 Rain 60
Suwon 10/01 Cloudy 40
Cheongju 11/04 Sunny 60
Daejeon 12/03 Rain 60
Chuncheon 09/-2 Sunny 30
Gangneung 12/04 Sunny 0
Jeonju 11/06 Rain 60
Gwangju 12/07 Rain 60
Jeju 16/12 Rain 60
Daegu 12/06 Sunny 60
Busan 14/08 Cloudy 20
(END)
