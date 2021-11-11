5 firms to recall over 135,000 vehicles over manufacturing defects
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Five automobile companies and importers, including Kia Motors Corp., will voluntarily recall 135,577 vehicles over parts defects, the transport ministry said Thursday.
Kia will recall 133,137 Carnival minivans and its flagship large sedan K7, as a possibility of coolant leak was found due to the insufficient design of the hose that fastens the auxiliary coolant pump, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
A coolant leak can cause the starter to short out and cause a fire.
Ford Sales & Services Korea Inc. will recall 2,018 Lincoln Aviator SUVs due to loose battery cables, which also can cause fires.
BMW Korea will recall 197 vehicles, including its iX xDrive40, due to a defect in the trunk control software.
Hanbul Motors Corp, an importer of foreign cars, will recall 61 vehicles, including its Citroen DS7 Crossback 2.0 BlueHDi, over a defect found on the handle at the rear seat when the air bag deploys.
Daijeon Machinery, a local importer of Kawasaki motorcycles, will recall 164 two-wheelers, including its W800, due to a loosening of parts connecting the engine and the exhaust pipe.
The companies will be contacting the vehicle owners via mail or mobile text messages and provide the repair and replacement service for free.
