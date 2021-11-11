Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ex-presidential spokesman indicted for allegedly assaulting firefighter

All News 10:15 November 11, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- A former Cheong Wa Dae spokesman has been indicted for allegedly assaulting a firefighter while drunk, according to legal sources Thursday.

Jeong Yeon-guk, who served as the presidential office spokesman under former President Park Geun-hye, was indicted without physical detention on Oct. 20 by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office for alleged violation of the basic fire service act.

The 60-year-old is suspected of slapping the firefighter in the face while under the influence of alcohol in February. Further details of the incident were not available.

A former television journalist, Jeong joined Cheong Wa Dae in October 2015 and served as the last presidential spokesman under the Park administration.

A file photo of former presidential spokesman Jeong Yeon-guk (Yonhap)

