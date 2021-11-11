(LEAD) U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy discusses alliance, regional issues in Seoul
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details on meetings, comments; CHANGES headline, lead, photo)
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia met with South Korean officials Thursday to discuss ways to enhance the bilateral alliance and cooperation in regional issues, according to the U.S. embassy and officials here.
Daniel Kritenbrink, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, was on his first visit to the nation since taking office in September.
"The Alliance is able to tackle the world's most pressing challenges," the U.S. Embassy in Seoul wrote in a Twitter note. "Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink spoke with Deputy Foreign Minister Yeo Seung-bae today about how our Alliance can continue to promote the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific & beyond."
The diplomats agreed on the need to stably manage the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and discussed ways to resume denuclearization talks with North Korea at an early date, according to Seoul officials.
"They agreed that the robust S. Korea-U.S. alliance is the linchpin of stability in the Northeast Asian region, as well as global peace and prosperity," a foreign ministry official said after the meeting.
"They also agreed to continue consultations on global issues, including climate change, the COVID-19 response and the supply chain," the official noted.
The two sides positively evaluated a recent flurry of high-level meetings between Seoul and Washington officials and vowed to maintain close communications between the two sides.
Seoul and Washington have been in brisk talks to resume dialogue with Pyongyang, and a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War and humanitarian aid to North Korea have been discussed as part of diplomatic efforts.
Kritenbrink also met with Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party, to exchange views on the bilateral relations and economic issues.
During their meeting at the party's headquarters, the diplomat emphasized Washington's commitment in the bilateral alliance and vowed to support Seoul's growth into a global partner, Lee's aides said.
He also reportedly plans to meet with Yoon Seok-youl, who is to represent the main opposition People Power Party in the March 9 presidential poll, before his departure Friday.
Later in the day, he will sit down with Lee Sung-ho, deputy minister for economic diplomacy, and then have meetings with senior officials from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, officials noted.
The separate meetings with trade and economic officials are drawing attention amid growing calls for expanding bilateral economic ties to build a resilient supply chain.
A career diplomat, Kritenbrink served in multiple assignments related to Asia, including senior adviser for North Korea policy at the department and senior director for Asian affairs at the National Security Council.
He also worked in Tokyo and Beijing, and served as the U.S. ambassador to Vietnam before taking up the current post.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
