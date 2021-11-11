SK Biopharmaceuticals remains in red in Q3
All News 10:22 November 11, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net loss of 44.3 billion won (US$37.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 49.9 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 63 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 510.5 percent to 24 billion won.
(END)
