Delinquency ratio on banks' loans hit record low in September
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea hit a record low in September amid tightened controls on loans overdue, the financial watchdog said Thursday.
The delinquency ratio on banks' won-based loans stood at 0.24 percent as of end-September, down 0.05 percentage point from a month earlier, according to preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
The delinquency ratio on loans extended to businesses fell 0.06 percentage point on-month to 0.3 percent in September.
The ratio on household loans also dropped 0.03 percentage point to 0.17 percent over the same period. The ratio on home-backed loans dropped 0.01 percentage point to 0.11 percent, the data showed.
