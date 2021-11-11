Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Delinquency ratio on banks' loans hit record low in September

All News 12:00 November 11, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea hit a record low in September amid tightened controls on loans overdue, the financial watchdog said Thursday.

The delinquency ratio on banks' won-based loans stood at 0.24 percent as of end-September, down 0.05 percentage point from a month earlier, according to preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service.

The delinquency ratio on loans extended to businesses fell 0.06 percentage point on-month to 0.3 percent in September.

The ratio on household loans also dropped 0.03 percentage point to 0.17 percent over the same period. The ratio on home-backed loans dropped 0.01 percentage point to 0.11 percent, the data showed.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#delinquency ratio #bank loans
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!