The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Gov't to place emergency controls, cut tariffs on urea solution: PM
SEOUL -- South Korea will cut tariffs and place emergency controls on the production and provision of urea solution, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Thursday, to ease the ongoing supply crunch of the material used to reduce emissions in diesel vehicles.
Kim unveiled the plans during an extraordinary Cabinet meeting called to discuss measures to address urea shortages. During the meeting, the Cabinet was set to approve a government notice that allows authorities to control production, shipments and sales of urea and urea solution.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to launch new dialogue on semiconductor partnership next month: minister
WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States will launch new bilateral talks next month on enhancing their cooperation on the semiconductor supply chain, Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook said Wednesday.
The inaugural meeting will be held Dec. 8, involving director-level officials from the two countries, as well as officials and representatives from businesses and other related organizations.
-----------------
YouTube content of 'Squid Game' outnumbers 'Game of Thrones'
SEOUL -- The South Korean phenomenon "Squid Game" has outnumbered the longtime TV powerhouse "Game of Thrones" in terms of combined YouTube views of its derivative video content, a U.S. media outlet has reported.
A total of 129,000 videos of the survival drama, including official trailers, fan-made reaction clips and video games, have earned a total of 17 billion views on the platform since the show's release on Sept. 17, Variety said Wednesday (U.S. time), citing a report by content analytics firm Vobile.
-----------------
S. Korean economy to grow 3 pct next year on robust private spending: KDI
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy is forecast to grow 3 percent next year as private spending is likely to pull off a robust recovery amid the vaccine rollout, the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said Thursday.
KDI's 2022 growth outlook, which remained unchanged from its estimate in May, is on par with the 3 percent growth estimates by the government and the Bank of Korea (BOK). The International Monetary Fund forecast 3.4 percent growth for Korea.
-----------------
Supreme Court upholds 34-year, 15-year prison sentences for 2 online sex abuse ring operators
SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Thursday finalized prison sentences of 34 years and 15 years, respectively, for two people convicted in a notorious online sex abuse ring case.
The court confirmed the 34-year sentence for Moon Hyung-wook, 24, for coercing 21 women and girls into sharing nearly 3,800 sexually explicit videos of themselves for distribution on a sexual exploitation chat room called Nth Room on Telegram.
-----------------
Memorial for fallen U.S. troops in Korean War to be established in California
SEOUL -- A group of Korean Americans was set to unveil a new monument in the United States this week to commemorate the sacrifices of U.S. troops killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, the veterans affairs ministry said Thursday.
The Korean War Memorial Monument Committee plans to hold a ceremony unveiling the structure, bearing the names of 36,591 fallen U.S. troops, in Fullerton City, Orange County, California on Thursday (U.S. time), the ministry said.
-----------------
Upstart contender to take on proven winner in S. Korean baseball championship series
SEOUL -- In their continued evolution from a downtrodden club into a legitimate contender, the KT Wiz will play in the Korean Series, the South Korean baseball championship final, for the first time in their seventh season in the league.
And they will be up against the Doosan Bears, a "been there, done that" team that has played in every Korean Series during the Wiz's existence and won it all three times.
