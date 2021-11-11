Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KT services suffer disruptions in Seoul

All News 14:24 November 11, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. said Thursday it has suffered disruptions in its mobile and internet services in western Seoul, less than three weeks after an outage crippled businesses across the country.

KT said the services were interrupted for nearly two hours in the Yeongdeungpo and Guro districts due to an accidental cut in the fiber-optic cables at around 10:25 a.m.

KT said up to 90 percent of the disrupted services had been recovered as of 1:15 p.m.

Last month, KT CEO Ku Hyeon-mo apologized for the abrupt disruption of internet, payment and phone call services for about an hour that caused inconvenience to its customers at hospitals, schools, restaurants and other facilities.

KT services suffer disruptions in Seoul - 1

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#KT #network disruption
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!